Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 962,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 27,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $120,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,177 shares of company stock worth $2,806,235. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

