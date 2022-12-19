Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Up to $40.31

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $41.94. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 5,873 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.