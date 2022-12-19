Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

