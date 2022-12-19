Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0445 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,177.05 or 0.07133870 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00069685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00052700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021320 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

