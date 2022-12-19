Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0446 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and $1.91 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,181.28 or 0.07074558 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00071351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022075 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

