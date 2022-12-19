Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.99

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.99 and last traded at C$11.80, with a volume of 1313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.99.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.23. The company has a market cap of C$18.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1.73.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

