Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
BIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.
Big Lots Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.44. 78,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
