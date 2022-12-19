Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

