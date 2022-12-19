Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after acquiring an additional 110,218 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

