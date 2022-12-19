Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 2.2% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $73.75 and a one year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

