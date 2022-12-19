Bill Few Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises 1.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.11.

AVY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.99. 1,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

