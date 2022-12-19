BinaryX Reaches Market Cap of $210.87 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $74.73 or 0.00450259 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $210.87 million and $38.04 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,188,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,821,726 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
