Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

