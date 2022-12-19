Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Reaches $69.34 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.45 million and $69.34 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00264129 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00080759 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00051397 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

