Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $142.43 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $8.88 or 0.00053172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $142.43 million and approximately $76.20 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,693.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00607485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00267411 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00046134 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001155 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.88466196 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $42.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.