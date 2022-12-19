BITICA COIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,082.66 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $83,082.66 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015250 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00220164 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.17203068 USD and is up 34.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,211.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

