BitShares (BTS) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004974 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002256 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,777,518 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

