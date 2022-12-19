BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops One Day Volume of $4.29 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $595.88 million and $4.29 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007871 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026131 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005289 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005187 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
