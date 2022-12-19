BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops One Day Volume of $4.29 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $595.88 million and $4.29 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000323 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004951 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004311 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005187 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000063 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,479,731.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.