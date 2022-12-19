Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last three months. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

