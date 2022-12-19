BMO Capital Markets Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.
DEA stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
