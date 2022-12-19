BNC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 261,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

