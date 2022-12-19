BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.93. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.