BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.10. 5,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,300. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.