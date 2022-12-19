BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.77. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.