Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRLXF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Boralex Trading Up 0.4 %

BRLXF stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

