Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,155 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.