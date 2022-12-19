Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOC opened at $529.87 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.