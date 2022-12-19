Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,000 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.