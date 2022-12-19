Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

