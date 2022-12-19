Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

