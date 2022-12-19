Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,241,939. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

