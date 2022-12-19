Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 76,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,241,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

