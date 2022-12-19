Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 246,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

AVGO traded down $6.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $549.06. 17,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,177. The stock has a market cap of $222.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.65.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.