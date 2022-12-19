Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Price Target at C$5.66

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.66.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.5 %

CS opened at C$4.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.55. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

