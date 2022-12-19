Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $153.73

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $852,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.35.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

