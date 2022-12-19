Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $7.94

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,502 shares of company stock worth $396,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

HIMS stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.52. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

