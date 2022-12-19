Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Insider Darius Shahida Sells 26,885 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.0% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

