Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Insider Darius Shahida Sells 26,885 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.72.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.0% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.