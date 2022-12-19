C2X One Day Volume Hits $4.65 (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. C2X has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $4.65 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, C2X has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

C2X Profile

C2X was first traded on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

