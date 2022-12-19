Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $19.60

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $18.85. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $562.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.49.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
