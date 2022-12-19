Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $19.60

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $18.85. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $562.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

