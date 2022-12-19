Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance
Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
