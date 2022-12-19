Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNEGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 242752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$313.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.02.

Canacol Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.51%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

