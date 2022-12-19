Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Acquires $19,800.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.96. 11,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,795. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.44. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.89 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

