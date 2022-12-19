Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Capri Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capri by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after buying an additional 48,642 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Capri by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

