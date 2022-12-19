Cardano Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $9.15 billion and approximately $155.00 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,183.07 or 0.07073798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00052836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021797 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,267,420,270 coins and its circulating supply is 34,485,280,188 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.