Cartesi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.74 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $65.92 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,708,866 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

