Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.50

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 46 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $620.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

