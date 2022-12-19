Centene (NYSE:CNC) Board Announces Share Buyback Plan

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Centene has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

