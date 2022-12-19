ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 6.1%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.81. 62,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,648,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $365,087.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,752. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 954,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

