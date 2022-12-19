Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.65. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 457,450 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Articles

