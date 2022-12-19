Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.65. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.14%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
