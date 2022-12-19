CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 979 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.96 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.90.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

